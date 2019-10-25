South Africa

Helicopter goes down in Pretoria

25 October 2019 - 14:27 By IAVAN PIJOOS
The crash happened in Sinoville, Pretoria, on Friday afternoon.
Image: Supplied

A helicopter crashed onto a road in Pretoria on Friday afternoon but all three occupants escaped serious injury.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Brenda Muridili said the accident happened around 12.30pm.

Muridili said the Robinson R44 helicopter, registration ZT-RAL, was on an advanced training flight.

On board were a pilot, instructor and a civil aviation official.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said the crash happened on Marija Street in Sinoville, Pretoria.

Meiring said all three men escaped serious injury and declined transportation to a nearby hospital.

The accident will be investigated by the SA Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa).

