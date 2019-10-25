South Africa

IN PICTURES | Billionaire Bill Gates visits impoverished Khayelitsha

25 October 2019 - 16:03 By Dan Meyer
Bill and Melinda Gates visit a school in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Friday, October 25 2019.
Bill and Melinda Gates visit a school in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Friday, October 25 2019.
Image: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Protected by an umbrella as heavy rain fell, the world's richest man walked into one of SA's most desperately impoverished townships on Friday.

Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft, and his wife Melinda visited the Inkanini Primary School in Khayelitsha.

It was not immediately clear what brought the family to Site B in Khayelitsha but their foundation has done significant work previously in the country.

Bill Gates during his visit.
Bill Gates during his visit.
Image: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation serves several interests in SA, including HIV/Aids prevention programmes that began in 1999, water and sanitation and agriculture.

“SA is a country with global influence that has both significant challenges, including high rates of HIV and TB, and critical assets, such as a world-renowned scientific and research community,” according to the foundation's website.

Bill and Melinda Gates brave the rain in Khayelitsha.
Bill and Melinda Gates brave the rain in Khayelitsha.
Image: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

“Since making our first grants here in 1999, we have been committed to addressing these issues and investing in its promising future.

“We are working with SA to apply its clout, research, and solutions to address its greatest needs.”

On Friday, The Economic Times reported that Gates had just reclaimed his title as the world's richest man after Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos saw his shares fall 7%.

Bezos is now worth an estimated $103.9bn (R1.52-trillion) and Gates $105.7bn (R1.54-trillion).

READ MORE

Bill Gates doccie comes close to being propaganda

Netflix series 'Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates' avoids probing too much providing little insight as to who the Microsoft founder really is
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Inside Bill Gates's new doccie: 'I don't want my brain to stop working'

The docu-series is set to premiere on September 20.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Loyiso Bala invited to Bill Gates Goalkeeper event in New York as a world influencer

Loyiso is heading to NYC to make a difference with Bill Gates.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Car of missing mother and children found in sea near Herolds Bay South Africa
  2. Car parts found in search for mom, kids missing in Herolds Bay South Africa
  3. Mother's worst nightmare as nanny is arrested in connection with toddler's death South Africa
  4. My art is not satanic, it's about greed in organised religion, says matric pupil South Africa
  5. Taxi drivers go on rampage after woman tells them about rape ordeal South Africa

Latest Videos

Hotwings at gunpoint: Armed robbery at Brakpan Chicken Licken
Mmusi Maimane bids farewell: A look at his DA tenure
X