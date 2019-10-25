Kathrada Foundation angers Hindus with Gupta protest on eve of Diwali

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has come under fire from Hindus for scheduling a picket outside the Guptas’ former Johannesburg compound on Friday, the eve of Diwali.

In a flyer circulating on social media, the organisers, including the foundation and another body, JAI, called on the public to join the picket outside the Saxonwold property.

Hindus around the world will observe the festival of lights at the weekend.

The flyer contains a picture of two Gupta brothers, with the heading, “Wanted”.

It reads: “Hold the Gupta’s [sic] to account! Bring them back to SA!”

The Guptas would invite politicians to their Saxonwold mansion for Diwali celebrations.

“On the eve of this Diwali we are calling for them to be brought to book! Join our picket outside their compound and shine the spotlight on the Guptas, who have come to represent the face of state capture...” the flyer goes on to say.