Lee Mentoor's mother frustrated as sentencing of son's killer delayed

Sentencing of the man convicted of killing three-year-old Lee Mentoor has been delayed.

Judge Daniel Mogotsi stood the matter down to allow Onke Mashinini to meet the probation officer again.

Testifying on Friday morning, probation officer Dakalo Tshisaphungo said she felt Mashinini was not remorseful, as despite the conviction, he maintained his innocence.

Tshisaphungo said she met with Mashinini twice at Johannesburg Prison. At the first meeting, he asked for time to write a letter to Mentoor's mother, Kayla.

When she returned a week later, the letter was unfinished and he told Tshisaphungo he was no longer emotionally ready to meet Kayla.