South Africa

Lee Mentoor's mother frustrated as sentencing of son's killer delayed

25 October 2019 - 12:52 By belinda pheto
Lee Mentor’s aunt Estelle Delpoort and mother Kayla Mentor speak to the media on October 25 2019 at the South Gauteng High Court, where convicted murderer Onke Mashinini is set to be sentenced for Lee's murder.
Lee Mentor’s aunt Estelle Delpoort and mother Kayla Mentor speak to the media on October 25 2019 at the South Gauteng High Court, where convicted murderer Onke Mashinini is set to be sentenced for Lee's murder.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Sentencing of the man convicted of killing three-year-old Lee Mentoor has been delayed.

Judge Daniel Mogotsi stood the matter down to allow Onke Mashinini to meet the probation officer again.

Testifying on Friday morning, probation officer Dakalo Tshisaphungo said she felt Mashinini was not remorseful, as despite the conviction, he maintained his innocence.

Tshisaphungo said she met with Mashinini twice at Johannesburg Prison. At the first meeting, he asked for time to write a letter to Mentoor's mother, Kayla.

When she returned a week later, the letter was unfinished and he told Tshisaphungo he was no longer emotionally ready to meet Kayla.

These 5 months have been like 5 years: Mom of missing 3-year-old

The last time Kaylah Mentoor saw her three-year-old son, he was crying because she had to go to work.
News
1 year ago

Mashinini did write a three-page letter to her, in which he said he was sorry for being “careless by giving the child to unknown people”. He also offered to raise funds to be used to find Lee, because he knew the little boy was alive.

The probation officer said during a consultation she could see Mashinini wanted to say something, but held back.

Mashinini told his lawyer the probation officer was correct and that he wanted to meet her again.

Mogotsi acceded to his request.

Sentencing proceedings are expected to resume after their discussion.

Mentoor expressed frustration at the delay.

“It's been nerve-racking to go through the trial, and to see him try to buy more time is just hurting. What is it that he wants to say now that he couldn't say all along?” she asked, as tears filled her eyes outside the courtroom.

She said she hoped Mashinini received a sentence that would deter like-minded people from committing the same crime.

MORE

Mom's anguish: All that's left of her little boy are 2 blood drops

Boyfriend charged with murder, but a flicker of hope remains that the 3-year-old will be found alive
News
1 year ago

'Never blame yourself. Don’t think you hired someone to kill your child': mourners tell toddler's mother

“Never blame yourself. Don’t think you hired someone to kill your child. Your purpose was to hire someone to look after your child, not kill him.”
News
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. Car of missing mother and children found in sea near Herolds Bay South Africa
  2. Car parts found in search for mom, kids missing in Herolds Bay South Africa
  3. Mother's worst nightmare as nanny is arrested in connection with toddler's death South Africa
  4. My art is not satanic, it's about greed in organised religion, says matric pupil South Africa
  5. Taxi drivers go on rampage after woman tells them about rape ordeal South Africa

Latest Videos

Hotwings at gunpoint: Armed robbery at Brakpan Chicken Licken
Mmusi Maimane bids farewell: A look at his DA tenure
X