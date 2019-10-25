PODCAST | The Shoelace Killer: A lifetime of murder

Eight years later, four members of Wesley Julyan’s family were found dead after a house fire. His brother, Jeffrey Julyan; Jeffrey’s nine-year-old son, Ethan; his 16-year-old stepdaughter, Kayla; and his father-in-law, Peter, were all seemingly victims of the fire. Autopsy results and evidence found at the scene, though, told a different story.

In episode 11 of True Crime SA, we discuss this disturbing case, the possible psychological motive behind it and attempt to uncover why a killer was released after only five years in prison.

