Pregnant matric pupil goes into labour but writes maths literacy paper

“Fortunately, the paramedics promptly responded and waited for about 30 minutes for the said learner to complete her maths literacy paper. She was then taken to a local hospital, where she received the necessary medical attention and gave birth.”

Pupils in Gauteng had been scheduled to write mathematics, mathematical literacy and technical mathematics.

The grade 12 pupil from Dobsonville died tragically at home in Braamfischerville after an apparent botched armed robbery.

“Apparently the deceased tried to fight back the intruders and was subsequently fatally shot at close range. He was certified dead on the scene,” said Mabona.

Police are investigating circumstances surrounding the incident.

Lesufi condemned what he described as a senseless act of violence and sent condolences to the family.

“On behalf of the entire education fraternity in Gauteng, we would like to send our heartfelt condolences to the family and the school community... We strongly condemn senseless acts of violence which threaten the safety of our learners in and around our schooling environment, robbing them of their future,” he said.

Mabona said the department sent officials to offer counselling to the school and bereaved family.

Meanwhile pupils were urged to delay their first sexual experiences.

“It is not our wish that they give birth while still at school because the responsibility of parenthood impacts negatively on their ability to continue with their studies. Policy allows learners to stay at school while pregnant and return after giving birth,” said Mabona.

The department said it had a number of programmes and awareness campaigns in place to discourage early sexual activity.