Bob Hewitt to stay in jail after review board overturns parole order

A high-level review panel chaired by Judge Siraj Desai has overturned the decision by the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board, three weeks ago, to grant convicted rapist and former tennis great Bob Hewitt parole.

According to a statement from the department of correctional services seen by The Herald on Friday afternoon, “the decision by the parole board to place the offender RAJ [Robert Anthony John] Hewitt on parole is reviewed and set aside.

“Due notice [is] to be given to the victims or their representatives so that the victims be afforded a proper opportunity to participate in the restorative justice process as the law requires.”

Attorney Tanya Koen, who is representing two of Hewitt’s victims, said the department had called her and colleague Olga de Wet with the news.

“The brief reasons we were given was that, as we had argued, the victims were not represented at the parole board hearing.

“The process now starts afresh and our clients will be properly represented.

“They are very happy and their faith in the justice system has been restored.”