SA artist's painting of four black people in toaster decried as racist in UK

Nando's has taken down a painting by a black SA artist at one of their restaurants in the UK, due to complaints from customers.

The BirminghamLive quoted one of the customers, Wayne Yafai, as saying he was offended by the artwork. "I am mixed race, half Arabic and half English," he told the newspaper. "I took a picture of the painting and showed it to my black friends. They were really offended by it and felt it was racist..."

Created by Khaya Sineyile, the painting depicts four black people in a toaster. It is titled 'A half a loaf is better than none' and is dated 2017.

Sineyile is an artist from New Crossroads in Nyanga who attended the Arts and Media Centre (AMAC) from 2004 and 2005 and was selected as a residency artist at Greatmore Studios in 2009.

His work was selected for display at the revamped Nando's HQ in downtown Johannesburg in 2015 and the following year he was invited to its Jika Jika exhibition in Qatar.

Sineyile could not be reached for comment at the time of publication.