SAPS must work with neighbourhood watch groups, says safety MEC

After a flurry of attacks on neighbourhood watch members in the Western Cape, the provincial government has called on police to engage with the organisations and offer them support.

Community safety MEC Albert Fritz said neighbourhood watch (NHW) groups were the “eyes and ears” of the SAPS.

“I call on the SAPS to work in a more co-ordinated and responsive manner with their local NHW structures,” he said.

“Whilst the work that NHWs do in reporting incidents to SAPS does, in fact, lighten their load, NHW structures should not respond to crime in place of the SAPS. As per the constitution, SAPS [is] the primary agent responsible for crime prevention.”