SAPS must work with neighbourhood watch groups, says safety MEC
After a flurry of attacks on neighbourhood watch members in the Western Cape, the provincial government has called on police to engage with the organisations and offer them support.
Community safety MEC Albert Fritz said neighbourhood watch (NHW) groups were the “eyes and ears” of the SAPS.
“I call on the SAPS to work in a more co-ordinated and responsive manner with their local NHW structures,” he said.
“Whilst the work that NHWs do in reporting incidents to SAPS does, in fact, lighten their load, NHW structures should not respond to crime in place of the SAPS. As per the constitution, SAPS [is] the primary agent responsible for crime prevention.”
The statement cited recent incidents in which a NHW member was attacked by a group of men in Delft, who proceeded to stone his home. Another member was shot while patrolling in Gugulethu and another was shot and killed while walking home after a shift.
“My department will, through its routine assessments of police stations, inquire as to the level of support and engagement between local NHW structures at their SAPS police station,” said Fritz.
He said lack of support from SAPS for NHW groups made it dangerous for members and that calls for patrol boundaries to be extended were warranted.
“I further support NHW structures' calls, particularly within the Delft community, to extend the patrol of law-enforcement in the area. To that end, I will liaise with the City of Cape Town on solutions to further safeguard the brave women and men who selflessly and tirelessly patrol our communities,” he said.