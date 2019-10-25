The Motsepes donate R100m to job creation and Twitter has a ton of opinions

Billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe and his medical doctor wife Precious Moloi-Motsepe are trending on Twitter after announcing that they will be launching a R100m fund aimed at creating sustainable jobs.

The Motsepe Foundation partnered with 33 religious organisations, which include the Zion Christian Church, SA Hindu Maha Sabha, Greek Orthodox Church and the Jamiat Ulama SA.

Motsepe said the groups will help identify projects with job-creation potential.

“It is driven and focused on our religions and faith-based organisations looking within the churches and initiating projects to help create sustainable jobs in SA.”

Moloi and Motsepe said the project is aimed at creating hope and confidence among the youth.

Here's a glimpse into the reactions: