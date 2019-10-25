The Motsepes donate R100m to job creation and Twitter has a ton of opinions
Billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe and his medical doctor wife Precious Moloi-Motsepe are trending on Twitter after announcing that they will be launching a R100m fund aimed at creating sustainable jobs.
The Motsepe Foundation partnered with 33 religious organisations, which include the Zion Christian Church, SA Hindu Maha Sabha, Greek Orthodox Church and the Jamiat Ulama SA.
Motsepe said the groups will help identify projects with job-creation potential.
“It is driven and focused on our religions and faith-based organisations looking within the churches and initiating projects to help create sustainable jobs in SA.”
Moloi and Motsepe said the project is aimed at creating hope and confidence among the youth.
Here's a glimpse into the reactions:
Patrice Motsepe should just donate that R100M to NSFAS... 🤦♀️that would cover some students NSFAS outstanding balances...— R A C H E L🍀🍀 (@Kgothi_Moseri) October 25, 2019
Let's hope that the R100m donation from Motsepe does what it's intended to, to alleviate poverty and bridge the gap of unemployment— Matete Mahao (@Marde_03) October 25, 2019
Unemployment is a national outcry
I act like I am okay but deep down I wanna know what happened to the R7.1 billion raised at The Global Citezens Concert. It was said its money to help eradicate poverty. We dont know what happened. Now we must celebrate a mere R100m from the same Patrice Motsepe . Ay— Son of Biko (@Owami_Dlamini) October 25, 2019
With all the corruption and greed in this country, I doubt that this money is going to go towards creating jobs #motsepe— Zändy🎀 (@VinjwaZandile) October 25, 2019
#Motsepe The name of the person who is going to hold the money we need know , otherwise money will disappear like Alex Project.— Wizzy baby (@phalanxwisi) October 25, 2019
#motsepe Should be the president of this country #R100m is a lot yall pic.twitter.com/m9HXe00xzN— 🐸 (@september_tumi) October 25, 2019
Motsepe should have used that R100M to bring Beyonce back here. At least that’s charity work we can actually see and appreciate. Because this “job creation” excuse is paper thin.— Princess of Nkandla (@Sisi_Sasha) October 25, 2019