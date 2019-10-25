South Africa

The Motsepes donate R100m to job creation and Twitter has a ton of opinions

25 October 2019 - 13:33 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Patrice Motsepe announced the launch of R100m donation towards job creation.
Patrice Motsepe announced the launch of R100m donation towards job creation.
Image: Martin Rhodes

Billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe and his medical doctor wife Precious Moloi-Motsepe are trending on Twitter after announcing that they will be launching a R100m fund aimed at creating sustainable jobs.

The Motsepe Foundation partnered with 33 religious organisations, which include the Zion Christian Church, SA Hindu Maha Sabha, Greek Orthodox Church and the Jamiat Ulama SA.

Motsepe said the groups will help identify projects with job-creation potential.

“It is driven and focused on our religions and faith-based organisations looking within the churches and initiating projects to help create sustainable jobs in SA.”

Moloi and Motsepe said the project is aimed at creating hope and confidence among the youth.

Here's a glimpse into the reactions:

Most read

  1. Car of missing mother and children found in sea near Herolds Bay South Africa
  2. Car parts found in search for mom, kids missing in Herolds Bay South Africa
  3. Mother's worst nightmare as nanny is arrested in connection with toddler's death South Africa
  4. My art is not satanic, it's about greed in organised religion, says matric pupil South Africa
  5. Taxi drivers go on rampage after woman tells them about rape ordeal South Africa

Latest Videos

Hotwings at gunpoint: Armed robbery at Brakpan Chicken Licken
Mmusi Maimane bids farewell: A look at his DA tenure
X