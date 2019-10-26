'Our blood does not want to be spilled in the land of SA,' say refugees camped outside UNHCR

“Some people have asked what’s going on, but they did not send anybody to ask us if we still need documentation and those things,” said Sylvie Nahimana, a refugee from Burundi.

She has lived in SA for 21 years.

“All those things we have been asking them for almost 11 or 12 years … We don’t want those things any more. What we need is just to be out of this country, because we don’t feel safe [here].”

She said it’s too late for negotiations. “We are not moving an inch,” said Nahimana. “We want them to come up with a solution. We want out of SA.”

On October 14, the UNHCR released a second statement citing a two-day visit from the UN Refugee Agency High Commissioner Filippo Grandi. He met with representatives of refugees and asylum seekers and “listened to their concerns, mainly linked to better access to documentation and information, the process to obtain refugee papers, as well as issues of personal security”.

The statement noted that Grandi “told [the refugees] that UNHCR will continue to develop its dialogue with them…”.