WATCH| N3 bridge demolished in controlled explosion

“Metro police, together with RTI (the Road Traffic Inspectorate), have deployed a contingent to ensure diversions are in place and the flow of traffic is attended to,” said metro police spokesperson Parbhoo Sewpersadh.

He said motorists should remain tolerant and take note of the following diversions:

N3 south towards Durban:

• Heavy and light vehicles will be separated at the Cato Ridge interchange.

• Heavy vehicle traffic will continue on the N3 and will use the off- and on-ramps at the Hammarsdale interchange.

• Light vehicle traffic will be diverted off the N3 onto the R103 to rejoin the N3 at Shongweni.

N3 north towards Pietermaritzburg:

• Heavy and light vehicle traffic will be separated at the Shongweni interchange.

• Heavy vehicle traffic will continue on the N3 and will use the off- and on-ramps at the Hammarsdale interchange.

• Light vehicle traffic will be diverted off the N3 onto the R103 and rejoin the N3 at Cato Ridge.

Hammarsdale traffic:

• The main road 385 across the N3 will be closed at Hammarsdale

• Traffic wanting to access Hammarsdale must make use of the Peacevale or the Cato Ridge intersections.

The closures are expected to be complete at 8am on Sunday October 27.