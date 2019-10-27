Body of woman recovered at Herolds Bay

A body believed to be that of missing Herolds Bay mom has been recovered by police divers from the ocean.

Police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said the body was handed over to forensic pathology services, to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

"At this moment in time we believe it is the body of Heidi Scheepers," however a formal identification would be conducted.

Police divers, together with air support, continue the search for the missing daughter.