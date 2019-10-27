South Africa

Body of woman recovered at Herolds Bay

27 October 2019 - 07:12 By TimesLIVE
Voëlklip, outside Herolds Bay, where parts of a car were found at the bottom of the cliff on Wednesday.
Voëlklip, outside Herolds Bay, where parts of a car were found at the bottom of the cliff on Wednesday.
Image: Supplied

A body believed to be that of  missing  Herolds Bay mom has been recovered by police divers from the ocean. 

Police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said the body was handed over to forensic pathology services, to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

"At this moment in time we believe it is the body of Heidi Scheepers," however a formal identification would be conducted.

Police divers, together with air support, continue the search for the missing daughter.

READ MORE:

Divers continue to search for Herolds Bay mother and daughter after suspected cliff plunge

Police and rescue workers are still searching for missing Herolds Bay mom Heidi Scheepers, 35, and her daughter Cuzette, 6, who disappeared on ...
News
1 day ago

Car of missing mother and children found in sea near Herolds Bay

A search for a missing mother and two children who disappeared on Tuesday night has ended after their vehicle was located in the ocean at the foot of ...
News
2 days ago

Two-year-old found dead in gorge where mother and children went missing

The body of a little boy has been found floating in a gorge in Voëlklip — an area search-and-rescue officials were scouring after the disappearance ...
News
2 days ago

Car parts found in search for mom, kids missing in Herolds Bay

A massive search for a missing mother and her two children came to a standstill in the Herolds Bay, near George, on Wednesday afternoon after parts ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. IN PICTURES | Billionaire Bill Gates visits impoverished Khayelitsha South Africa
  2. Car of missing mother and children found in sea near Herolds Bay South Africa
  3. City of Joburg, banks under cyber attack South Africa
  4. Rise of the 'Zillenators': Helen Zille's 'allies' set to take top jobs at the DA News
  5. Helicopter goes down in Pretoria South Africa

Latest Videos

Hotwings at gunpoint: Armed robbery at Brakpan Chicken Licken
Mmusi Maimane bids farewell: A look at his DA tenure
X