South Africa

Car crashes through shack killing sleeping man

27 October 2019 - 17:43 By TimesLIVE
A car crashed through a shack in an informal settlement south of Johannesburg on Sunday morning, killing a sleeping man.
A car crashed through a shack in an informal settlement south of Johannesburg on Sunday morning, killing a sleeping man.
Image: Supplied by Netcare 911

A car ploughed through a shack in an informal settlement south of Johannesburg on Sunday morning, killing a sleeping man, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said paramedics had responded to reports of a collision on Impala Road, Soweto, in the direction of Protea Glen just after 6am.

“Reports from the scene indicate that the driver of a light motor vehicle lost control resulting in the vehicle leaving the road, crashing through an informal settlement.”

Herbst said the vehicle had crashed through a shack in which a man was asleep.

“Medics assessed the scene and found that the man who had been sleeping had sadly sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on the scene,” he said.

MORE

Two hospitalised after Fochville crash

Two people were injured when a vehicle they were travelling in overturned in Fochville, west of Johannesburg, on Sunday morning.
News
8 hours ago

WATCH | Falling tree destroys home as girls watch TV

Two teens and their dog are lucky to be alive after a tree crashed into their home in the US as they watched television.
News
2 days ago

'Crash victim' with broken legs bust in hospital as police station escapee

An awaiting-trial prisoner jumped off the roof of a police station in Limpopo and persuaded officers that he had been injured by a speeding car ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. IN PICTURES | Billionaire Bill Gates visits impoverished Khayelitsha South Africa
  2. Car of missing mother and children found in sea near Herolds Bay South Africa
  3. Rise of the 'Zillenators': Helen Zille's 'allies' set to take top jobs at the DA News
  4. Seriously?! Another pole stuck in middle of new road South Africa
  5. City of Joburg, banks under cyber attack South Africa

Latest Videos

Hotwings at gunpoint: Armed robbery at Brakpan Chicken Licken
Mmusi Maimane bids farewell: A look at his DA tenure
X