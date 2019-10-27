Two hospitalised after Fochville crash

Two people were injured when a vehicle they were travelling in overturned in Fochville, west of Johannesburg, on Sunday morning.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said when paramedics arrived at the scene, they found that one person had sustained serious injuries and another had moderate injuries.

The two people were taken to hospital, Van Huyssteen said.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to our paramedics,” she said.