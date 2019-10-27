South Africa

Two hospitalised after Fochville crash

27 October 2019 - 12:38 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Two people were injured in car crash in Fochville, west of Johannesburg on Sunday morning..
Image: ER24

Two people were injured when a vehicle they were travelling in overturned in Fochville, west of Johannesburg, on Sunday morning.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said when paramedics arrived at the scene, they found that one person had sustained serious injuries and another had moderate injuries.

The two people were taken to hospital, Van Huyssteen said.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to our paramedics,” she said.

