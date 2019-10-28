All the deets on SABC's plan to challenge streaming services

Cash-strapped public broadcaster the SABC says it is planning to leverage online platforms to allow customers to access its content from any device.

“The SABC will leverage online platforms to allow customers to access SABC content and services anywhere, any time and on any device,” said group CEO Madoda Mxakwe.

“It is not commonly known that SABCNews online is the second most accessed online news source in the country. We aim to be number one, but are pleased with the progress so far.”

The broadcaster’s news app for smartphones is an example of the possibilities of combining television and audio content.

“We know we are behind on the technology side. The SABC does not intend to leave streaming TV services to our competitors.