Before throwing items into a drain, consider the person cleaning it

Hamilton Mkhize, 45, earns a living cleaning Cape Town’s blocked municipal sewers, a job most people would prefer to avoid.

When residents see him in action in the midst of overflowing raw faeces, they spit on the ground. But, he says, he manages to keep his spirits up throughout the workday.

When GroundUp spoke to him on Wednesday, his protective garments, rubber gloves and coat were dripping raw sewage. Excrement was stuck on his beanie and even his face, as he worked on a blocked main sewer in Dunoon’s Waxberry Street.

He removed the manhole cover and jumped inside to start removing foreign objects. Then he and his colleague used a high-pressure jet to remove build-up and obstructions in the sewer.

Because of the growing population in Dunoon and frequent sewage flooding, the street is a familiar sight for him.