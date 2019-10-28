South Africa

Christmas post rules: no animals, batteries and lotions, and beat the deadline

28 October 2019 - 06:00 By WENDY KNOWLER
Christmas post rules: no animals, batteries and lotions, and beat the deadline
Christmas post rules: no animals, batteries and lotions, and beat the deadline
Image: 123RF/alexraths

If you want to post gift parcels to friends and family overseas and have them arrive before Christmas Day — and you don’t want to pay airmail rates — you had better make your way to a post office fast.

“SA currently has very little delay with items leaving the country, but these parcels have to go through time-consuming clearance procedures in the country of destination,” the Post Office said this week.

For sea and surface mail, post your parcels no later than the dates below:

  • Parcels destined for islands in the Indian Ocean — the Seychelles, Comoros, Mauritius and Reunion — must be posted by Monday October 28.
  • The islands of Tristan da Cunha, Ascension and St Helena — no later than October 31.
  • Parcels to Australia, Great Britain, Europe, the Americas (North and South), the Far East and Asia should also be posted no later than October 31.
  • Items going to countries bordering SA — Botswana, Lesotho, Mozambique, and Swaziland — should be posted no later than December 8.

Air mail is the only other postal option you have for parcels being sent to all other countries in Africa and they must be posted no later than December 1.

That’s also the air mail cut-off date for all Christmas post being sent to other countries.

How to make sure your parcel arrives safely:

  • Parcels must be packaged securely, as they are transported in bulk.
  • If your item doesn’t fill the container, fill it with packaging material such as shredded paper or polystyrene to act as a shock absorber.
  • Make sure the items you are sending are legal in the country of destination. In most countries, plant and animal material cannot be imported.
  • If someone is posting a parcel to you from overseas, ask them to include your cellphone number with your address. That makes it possible for the Post Office to SMS you when your parcel is ready for collection.
  • Parcels containing ion lithium batteries, liquids, lotions, aerosols or creams may not be sent via air mail.

The Post Office apparently has had to advise that no live animals may be posted either.

“All air mail items are X-rayed and scanned to make sure the content is legal and safe,” the Post Office said.

“Parcels containing items that are not allowed are rejected by the transporting airlines and returned to the Post Office.”

 

MORE

Now fraudsters are targeting electronic gift cards

Fraudsters have been shopping at Woolworths using money gifted to others via the retailer’s gift card system.
News
2 days ago

Is it too late to order Christmas presents online?

Here’s what you need to know to ensure St Nick’s internet elves make their deliveries in time
Lifestyle
10 months ago

This Christmas tell your children the real Santa Claus story

Behind today's mythical Santa Claus from the North Pole, is a real saint – St. Nicholas. How he came to be today's gift-giving jolly figure from the ...
Lifestyle
10 months ago

Most read

  1. Rise of the 'Zillenators': Helen Zille's 'allies' set to take top jobs at the DA News
  2. IN PICTURES | Billionaire Bill Gates visits impoverished Khayelitsha South Africa
  3. Pupil accused of painting 'satanic' artwork lets critics cast the first stone News
  4. Sanef to write to Mantashe to reveal names of two journos he reportedly paid to ... South Africa
  5. Videos of former Bishops sex-scandal teacher removed from porn site - but new ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Hotwings at gunpoint: Armed robbery at Brakpan Chicken Licken
Mmusi Maimane bids farewell: A look at his DA tenure
X