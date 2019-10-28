Daveyton mom comes face to face with her toddler's alleged killer

For the first time since her child’s lifeless body was found, Lerato Mnguni on Monday looked into the eyes of the nanny accused of killing him.

"I felt like screaming, but I couldn’t. I wished I could scream, especially because she came in with arrogance. She came in with an attitude. You could tell she expected to see us in our numbers," Mnguni told TimesLIVE shortly after the nanny appeared in the Benoni magistrate’s court.

Dressed in a thick coat with leather sleeves and a pink shirt, the caregiver - who is accused of murder - walked into court with her arms folded in front of her chest and her lips pursed as she took her place in the dock.

She focused on the magistrate, avoiding eye contact with the packed gallery, as she made her way in and out of the courtroom.