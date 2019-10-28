Daveyton mom comes face to face with her toddler's alleged killer
For the first time since her child’s lifeless body was found, Lerato Mnguni on Monday looked into the eyes of the nanny accused of killing him.
"I felt like screaming, but I couldn’t. I wished I could scream, especially because she came in with arrogance. She came in with an attitude. You could tell she expected to see us in our numbers," Mnguni told TimesLIVE shortly after the nanny appeared in the Benoni magistrate’s court.
Dressed in a thick coat with leather sleeves and a pink shirt, the caregiver - who is accused of murder - walked into court with her arms folded in front of her chest and her lips pursed as she took her place in the dock.
She focused on the magistrate, avoiding eye contact with the packed gallery, as she made her way in and out of the courtroom.
"I am heartbroken ... How can she do that and not be remorseful? She still has pride, even after what she did. I was not expecting that," said Mnguni.
The nanny’s case was postponed to next week as her docket remained with the National Director of Public Prosecutions. When court resumes, the nanny is expected to apply for bail with the help of Legal Aid.
Wearing a white dress with a black shawl draped across her shoulders, the grieving Mnguni said she was disappointed that the matter did not progress on Monday.
"Today I had expectations, so I am disappointed to hear that we have to wait until November 6," she said.
The 39-year-old nanny stands accused of murdering the little boy, who was found gagged and strangled in the family’s home.
She had told the family that she and the 20-month-old toddler had been poisoned by a group of intruders. She said the intruders made off with the baby. However, he was later found in the family’s storeroom.
Mnguni said they were still trying to figure out exactly who they had hired and brought into their home to take care of their child.
"[Lihle’s father] Sihle called the family to double-check whether she had any kids and the sister said no, she did not have any kids. He asked them why she was buying baby clothes ... We were told the clothes she was buying were for her sister."