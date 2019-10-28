South Africa

Man killed, two on the run after shootout with Cape Town cops

28 October 2019 - 15:48 By Ernest Mabuza
A shootout in Cape Town on Monday morning left one man dead and a police officer injured. Stock image.
A shootout in Cape Town on Monday morning left one man dead and a police officer injured. Stock image.
Image: 123rf.com/krisonealphotography

A man was killed in a shootout with police on Beach Road in Muizenberg, Cape Town, in the early hours of Monday.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said two police officers on duty were investigating a suspicious vehicle when three people started firing shots at them. One of the policemen was injured in the shoulder.

The second police officer returned fire and shot dead one of the armed men. The other two fled. No arrests were made.

A firearm was recovered at the crime scene. 

"Ipid is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the unknown man, while police will be investigating a case of attempted murder on the basis of injuries sustained by the police official," said Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa.

READ MORE:

12-year-old charged with murder of his baby brother

Police in Mankweng have opened a case of murder after a 12-year-old boy shot his three-year-old brother dead at Makgeng village, gaMolepo, in the ...
News
1 day ago

Alleged business robbers injured in shoot-out with Durban police

Two men sustained multiple gunshot wounds after a high-speed chase and shootout with police on Durban's M7 highway on Tuesday
News
6 days ago

Ipid investigates VIP Protection Unit cop on attempted murder charge

Ipid is investigating allegations of attempted murder against a brigadier stationed at the VIP Protection Unit in KwaZulu-Natal
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Rise of the 'Zillenators': Helen Zille's 'allies' set to take top jobs at the DA News
  2. IN PICTURES | Billionaire Bill Gates visits impoverished Khayelitsha South Africa
  3. Pupil accused of painting 'satanic' artwork lets critics cast the first stone News
  4. Sanef to write to Mantashe to reveal names of two journos he reportedly paid to ... South Africa
  5. Videos of former Bishops sex-scandal teacher removed from porn site - but new ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Journalists being paid off? Everything you need to know about the Mantashe ...
Scorched earth: No end in sight for drought-stricken QwaQwa
X