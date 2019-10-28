South Africa

Manhunt ongoing for men who broke INTO prison with a bag of drugs

28 October 2019 - 12:42 By Dan Meyer
Two male suspects who broke into Voorberg prison in the Western Cape are at large after warders foiled their attempt to smuggle drugs into the prison.
Two male suspects who broke into Voorberg prison in the Western Cape are at large after warders foiled their attempt to smuggle drugs into the prison.
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

Two suspects are at large after they broke into Voorberg prison in Paarl.

You read that correctly: INTO the prison. 

A warder raised the alarm when he noticed electrical wires had been cut on one of the perimeter fences. A guard then noticed two men running under one of the lookout posts. 

A scuffle ensued between the suspects and a warder, who managed to force the intruders to flee. He was able to seize one of the suspect's backpacks, which contained a haul of Mandrax tablets. 

"The police were informed by the warder on duty that two suspects cut the electrical wires surrounding Medium B prison at the sports field side of the prison," said police spoksperson Capt FC van Wyk. 

"The warder, who was on one of the lookout points, noticed the two men who  attempted to enter the lookout post he was manning. The suspects did not know he was there. One suspect was already halfway inside the lookout post when the warder confronted him," he said. 

"The two became involved in a scuffle and the warder took the backpack which the suspect had in his hand. The suspect fled the scene. When the warder opened the backpack, he found 350 Mandrax tablets, a rope and a side cutter."

No arrests have been made and police are hunting for the suspects. 

READ MORE

Overcrowded SA prisons hotbeds of suicide, rape and homicide, says judge

Overcrowding, suicides, rape and homicide. This is the current state inside South African prisons.
News
2 weeks ago

University students and prisoners study together in Ubuntu pilot project

Western Cape prisoners who benefited from an “intensive short course” offered by Stellenbosch University believe that it will keep them away from ...
News
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Gang leader who dressed as daughter in prison break attempt found dead

Brazil's state prison service said the body of Clauvino da Silva was found at the high security prison complex he had attempted to escape from ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Rise of the 'Zillenators': Helen Zille's 'allies' set to take top jobs at the DA News
  2. IN PICTURES | Billionaire Bill Gates visits impoverished Khayelitsha South Africa
  3. Pupil accused of painting 'satanic' artwork lets critics cast the first stone News
  4. Sanef to write to Mantashe to reveal names of two journos he reportedly paid to ... South Africa
  5. Videos of former Bishops sex-scandal teacher removed from porn site - but new ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Scorched earth: No end in sight for drought-stricken QwaQwa
Hotwings at gunpoint: Armed robbery at Brakpan Chicken Licken
X