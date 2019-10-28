Manhunt ongoing for men who broke INTO prison with a bag of drugs

Two suspects are at large after they broke into Voorberg prison in Paarl.

You read that correctly: INTO the prison.

A warder raised the alarm when he noticed electrical wires had been cut on one of the perimeter fences. A guard then noticed two men running under one of the lookout posts.

A scuffle ensued between the suspects and a warder, who managed to force the intruders to flee. He was able to seize one of the suspect's backpacks, which contained a haul of Mandrax tablets.

"The police were informed by the warder on duty that two suspects cut the electrical wires surrounding Medium B prison at the sports field side of the prison," said police spoksperson Capt FC van Wyk.

"The warder, who was on one of the lookout points, noticed the two men who attempted to enter the lookout post he was manning. The suspects did not know he was there. One suspect was already halfway inside the lookout post when the warder confronted him," he said.

"The two became involved in a scuffle and the warder took the backpack which the suspect had in his hand. The suspect fled the scene. When the warder opened the backpack, he found 350 Mandrax tablets, a rope and a side cutter."

No arrests have been made and police are hunting for the suspects.