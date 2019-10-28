Nanny accused of toddler's murder appears in court

The Daveyton nanny accused of killing the toddler she was hired to care for appeared in the Benoni magistrate’s court on Monday.

Dressed in a thick coat with leather sleeves and a pink shirt, she walked into court with her arms folded in front of her chest and her lips pursed as she took her place in the dock.

She focused on the magistrate, avoiding eye contact with the packed gallery, as she made her way in and out of the courtroom.

On the bench behind her were family members of 21-month-old Langelihle Mnguni, including his grieving parents, Lerato Mnguni and Sihle Tshabalala. Some wore white T-shirts depicting the little boy’s face, with a halo around his head.