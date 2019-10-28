South Africa

Nanny accused of toddler's murder appears in court

28 October 2019 - 12:29 By Naledi Shange
Langelihle Mnguni, who was allegedly murdered by his nanny.
Langelihle Mnguni, who was allegedly murdered by his nanny.
Image: Naledi Shange

The Daveyton nanny accused of killing the toddler she was hired to care for appeared in the Benoni magistrate’s court on Monday.

Dressed in a thick coat with leather sleeves and a pink shirt, she walked into court with her arms folded in front of her chest and her lips pursed as she took her place in the dock.

She focused on the magistrate, avoiding eye contact with the packed gallery, as she made her way in and out of the courtroom.

On the bench behind her were family members of 21-month-old Langelihle Mnguni, including his grieving parents, Lerato Mnguni and Sihle Tshabalala. Some wore white T-shirts depicting the little boy’s face, with a halo around his head.

READ MORE:

Mother's worst nightmare as nanny is arrested in connection with toddler's death

A 28-year-old mother from Daveyton in Ekurhuleni is desperate for answers after the woman she hired to care for her 20-month-old son was arrested, ...
News
5 days ago

Lihle was found dead in his family home 10 days ago.

'Never blame yourself. Don’t think you hired someone to kill your child': mourners tell toddler's mother

“Never blame yourself. Don’t think you hired someone to kill your child. Your purpose was to hire someone to look after your child, not kill him.”
News
3 days ago
Lerato Mnguni and Sihle Tshabalala outside the Benoni magistrate's court on October 28 2019. Their child was allegedly murdered by his nanny.
Lerato Mnguni and Sihle Tshabalala outside the Benoni magistrate's court on October 28 2019. Their child was allegedly murdered by his nanny.
Image: Naledi Shange

Scores of  community members were in court on Monday, wanting to get a glimpse of the suspect.

Demonstrators outside court on October 28 2019 called for the woman to be kept behind bars.
Demonstrators outside court on October 28 2019 called for the woman to be kept behind bars.
Image: Naledi Shange

The matter was postponed to November 6, when the nanny is expected to apply for bail. The court was told that the docket was with the national director of public prosecutions.

Outside the court, a group of people carrying posters and singing called for the suspect to be denied bail.

The group vowed to support the family when the matter resumes next month.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Toddler's 'murder' puts spotlight on vetting nannies for hire

The toddler's death has thrown into sharp focus what steps placement agencies take to vet potential nannies.
News
4 days ago

Large funeral service for Daveyton toddler allegedly killed by his nanny

"We will miss you." These were the words written on two floating balloons tied to a table placed near the coffin of Daveyton toddler Langelihle ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Rise of the 'Zillenators': Helen Zille's 'allies' set to take top jobs at the DA News
  2. IN PICTURES | Billionaire Bill Gates visits impoverished Khayelitsha South Africa
  3. Pupil accused of painting 'satanic' artwork lets critics cast the first stone News
  4. Sanef to write to Mantashe to reveal names of two journos he reportedly paid to ... South Africa
  5. Videos of former Bishops sex-scandal teacher removed from porn site - but new ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Scorched earth: No end in sight for drought-stricken QwaQwa
Hotwings at gunpoint: Armed robbery at Brakpan Chicken Licken
X