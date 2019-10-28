Nicholas Ninow's mother regrets not helping him overcome drug addiction

Convicted rapist Nicholas Ninow's mother has told the SABC that she regrets not assisting her son to overcome his drug addiction.

In an interview on Sunday, Chantelle Ninow said she felt some responsibility for her son’s actions.

“I will always carry the guilt to think that my son is in jail. To think that that night I could have done something for him, but I didn’t,” Chantelle said. The broadcaster said she was a recovering drug addict.

Ninow was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a child at a Silverton, Pretoria, Dros restaurant in September 2018. During the trial, he blamed drugs and alcohol. He said “sober-minded, I would have never done such a thing to anyone, never mind a little child”.

The high court heard that he had been exposed to drugs from the age of 13, allegedly by his mother.

Chantelle apologised to the victim's family during the interview.

" ... He made a mistake and I'm sorry to that little girl's parents and the little girl. I really am sorry.

“If it were my child, I would be so angry. I know sorry doesn't cut it, but there's nothing else I can say.

“I would just like to urge all those young mommies, especially the young ones, that as they get older the gap does close and they are not your friends, they are still your children,” she said.

Twitter users were quick to react to a snippet of the interview posted on the social media platform. Most lashed out at airtime being given to the Ninow family.