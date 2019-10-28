Pupils ‘quarantined’ from violence at secret matric exam camp

Irene Gaedie was determined to prevent violent crime and sporadic service delivery protests in her township from disrupting her youngest daughter Kelebogile’s matric exams.

So from March, the mother of five earnestly began saving a little money every month from the sale of Tupperware, which was used to help the North West education department cover the costs of keeping her daughter and 1,299 other pupils at a secret venue for the 36 days scheduled for the exams.

FOR MORE ON THIS ARTICLE, PLEASE VISIT TIMES SELECT.