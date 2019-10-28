South Africa

Pupils ‘quarantined’ from violence at secret matric exam camp

28 October 2019 - 07:04 By PREGA GOVENDER
As matric exams get into top gear this week, 1,300 matrics from 10 schools in Kenneth Kaunda District Municipality, North West, have been spirited away to a secret location to write their exams because of community unrest.
As matric exams get into top gear this week, 1,300 matrics from 10 schools in Kenneth Kaunda District Municipality, North West, have been spirited away to a secret location to write their exams because of community unrest.
Image: Elias Malindi

Irene Gaedie was determined to prevent violent crime and sporadic service delivery protests in her township from disrupting her youngest daughter Kelebogile’s matric exams.

So from March, the mother of five earnestly began saving a little money every month from the sale of Tupperware, which was used to help the North West education department cover the costs of keeping her daughter and 1,299 other pupils at a secret venue for the 36 days scheduled for the exams.

FOR MORE ON THIS ARTICLE, PLEASE VISIT TIMES SELECT.

Most read

  1. Rise of the 'Zillenators': Helen Zille's 'allies' set to take top jobs at the DA News
  2. IN PICTURES | Billionaire Bill Gates visits impoverished Khayelitsha South Africa
  3. Pupil accused of painting 'satanic' artwork lets critics cast the first stone News
  4. Sanef to write to Mantashe to reveal names of two journos he reportedly paid to ... South Africa
  5. Videos of former Bishops sex-scandal teacher removed from porn site - but new ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Hotwings at gunpoint: Armed robbery at Brakpan Chicken Licken
Mmusi Maimane bids farewell: A look at his DA tenure
X