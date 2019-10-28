South Africa

Seven-year-old KwaZulu-Natal boy drowns in public swimming pool

28 October 2019 - 12:13 By Suthentira Govender
Paramedics could not save a seven-year-old boy who drowned in a public swimming pool in Tongaat on Sunday.
Image: Community Emergency Rescue Team

Paramedics battled in vain to save a seven-year-old boy who drowned in a public swimming pool in Tongaat, north of Durban, on Sunday.

Nazir Sadack of the Community Emergency Rescue Team said the incident took place at the Belvedere pool after 3pm.

"Our volunteers were dispatched to assist. Upon arrival they found a seven-year-old boy unresponsive at the side of the pool.

"Paramedics administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the boy as well as advanced life support intervention.

"Sadly, after trying all avenues to resuscitate the young boy for close to an hour, he was pronounced deceased.

"Initial reports from witnesses indicate the child was at the pool unaccompanied and was underwater for approximately 10 minutes before being supported by the lifeguard," said Sadack.

Police have opened an inquest docket.

