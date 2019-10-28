Stolen mohair worth R3.5m recovered after Eastern Cape hijacking

Fifty-five bales of stolen mohair valued at R3.5m were recovered in an abandoned farmhouse in Rocklands on Saturday.

The find comes after mohair with a value totalling almost R6m had been stolen in two separate hijackings since September. The hijackings sparked fears that mohair delivery vehicles were being targeted by syndicates.

The bust took place after police received a tip-off that stolen mohair was being stored at a farm in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The latest hijacking took place on October 16 when a truck transporting 55 bales of mohair from Komani to the Bay was hijacked.

The driver was forced to stop at the Uitenhage Road and Algoa Road intersection when a white VW Polo pulled in front of the truck.

Hours later the truck was recovered — abandoned and missing its cargo — in Zono Street, Zwide.