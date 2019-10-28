South Africa

Two armed suspects killed in Beacon Bay shoot-out

28 October 2019 - 09:10 By John Harvey

Beacon Bay in East London was a war zone early on Monday morning, with at least two armed robbery suspects killed in a shoot-out.

Red Alert Security boss Brett Harvey told DispatchLIVE there had been an armed robbery in progress at a business in Bonza Bay Road.

When Red Alert's armed response team arrived at the scene, they were shot at by “multiple suspects” using handguns and automatic weapons.

“Their vehicle fled the scene, but was intercepted by our armed response team in Beaconhurst Drive and a gunfight ensued,” Harvey said.

“Two suspects at the scene were shot by our officers. One passed away and the other was arrested and is receiving medical attention in hospital.”

The getaway vehicle was recovered later on the Stutterheim road. One of the occupants was dead.

