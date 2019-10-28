WATCH | Man accused of racial slurs during Diwali celebrations in Pretoria

A Pretoria man will lodge a complaint with the SA Human Rights Commission and open criminal charges against a resident at a plush complex who allegedly hurled racist insults at him and his guests for lighting fireworks on Sunday.

Pradeep Ramlall, his family and guests - including Indian diplomats - were the subject of a scathing verbal attack while they were celebrating Diwali at his son's home in Arcadia, about a kilometre from President Cyril Ramaphosa's official residence.

Around 70 people, including 30 diplomats from India, had gathered at the Falcon's Nest Clubhouse for the celebration when a resident in the complex, Chris Venter, approached them.

Ramlall said they had obtained permission from the body corporate to set off fireworks until 11pm.