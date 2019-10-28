Waterval Boven protesters damage police station, injure commander

Hlathi said police were forced to turn back about 500m from where the hjjacked vehicle was eventually found in order to attend to the scene unfolding at the police station.

"They broke two windows at the police station and smashed windows of two vehicles which were at the police station. The station commander also sustained minor injuries during the melee. Two arrests were made," said Hlathi.

The two suspects appeared in the Belfast magistrate's court on Monday. One was granted bail, while the other will appear again on Wednesday to apply for bail.

Police are investigating cases of assault of a police officer, malicious damage to property and public violence.

"There was no attack on the police station," said Hlathi, adding that the people did not come armed with guns and that nothing was taken from the station.