South Africa

Waterval Boven protesters damage police station, injure commander

28 October 2019 - 19:35 By Ernest Mabuza
Windows were smashed at Waterval Boven police station in Mpumalanga after angry residents vented their dissatisfaction with the SAPS
Windows were smashed at Waterval Boven police station in Mpumalanga after angry residents vented their dissatisfaction with the SAPS
Image: 123RF/dolgachov

The station commander at Waterval Boven police station in Mpumalanga was injured after angry residents stormed the property, breaking windows and venting their dissatisfaction with the SAPS.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said police were following up on reports of a business robbery and car hijacking on Friday evening.

While they were tracing the hijacked vehicle, some residents went to the station to vent their frustration over the SAPS allegedly not acting on information they had handed over.

Well-known rock climber killed during robbery at Mpumalanga resort

Respected rock climber David Wade was shot dead when he tried to help security guards during a robbery at an adventure farm in Waterval Boven, ...
News
2 hours ago

Hlathi said police were forced to turn back about 500m from where the hjjacked vehicle was eventually found in order to attend to the scene unfolding at the police station.

"They broke two windows at the police station and smashed windows of two vehicles which were at the police station. The station commander also sustained minor injuries during the melee. Two arrests were made," said Hlathi.

The two suspects appeared in the Belfast magistrate's court on Monday. One was granted bail, while the other will appear again on Wednesday to apply for bail.

Police are investigating cases of assault of a police officer, malicious damage to property and public violence.

"There was no attack on the police station," said Hlathi, adding that the people did not come armed with guns and that nothing was taken from the station.

READ MORE:

'Crash victim' with broken legs bust in hospital as police station escapee

An awaiting-trial prisoner jumped off the roof of a police station in Limpopo and persuaded officers that he had been injured by a speeding car ...
News
5 days ago

Three Eastern Cape cops die just days apart in separate attacks

Three police officers from the Eastern Cape have died in three days.
News
1 week ago

Officers bound, weapons stolen in 'raid' on police station

A manhunt is under way after armed robbers attacked the Windsorton police station in the Northern Cape on Wednesday night, tying up the only two ...
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Rise of the 'Zillenators': Helen Zille's 'allies' set to take top jobs at the DA News
  2. IN PICTURES | Billionaire Bill Gates visits impoverished Khayelitsha South Africa
  3. Pupil accused of painting 'satanic' artwork lets critics cast the first stone News
  4. Sanef to write to Mantashe to reveal names of two journos he reportedly paid to ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | Lonehill motorcyclist opens fire on suspected robber South Africa

Latest Videos

Journalists being paid off? Everything you need to know about the Mantashe ...
Scorched earth: No end in sight for drought-stricken QwaQwa
X