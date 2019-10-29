Bribery, sex & Gwede: hilarious reactions as social media responds to R70k bribe denial

Twitter is having a field day at the expense of mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe, amid allegations of a sex scandal involving him.

Sunday World claimed Mantashe was considered a blesser and allegedly provided money to the woman with whom he was apparently involved.

The publication also claimed the minister bribed two of its journalists to make the story go away.

Mantashe has denied the report.

On Twitter, as details of Mantashe's personal life were laid open, many reacted to the allegations with giggles and disbelief.