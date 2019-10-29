Bribery, sex & Gwede: hilarious reactions as social media responds to R70k bribe denial
Twitter is having a field day at the expense of mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe, amid allegations of a sex scandal involving him.
Sunday World claimed Mantashe was considered a blesser and allegedly provided money to the woman with whom he was apparently involved.
The publication also claimed the minister bribed two of its journalists to make the story go away.
Mantashe has denied the report.
On Twitter, as details of Mantashe's personal life were laid open, many reacted to the allegations with giggles and disbelief.
Human tiger of slay queens, we bow our heads for you tata. #GwedeMantashe @MYANC @PresJGZuma pic.twitter.com/zU1KzVaybk— Mzai (@nhlangothimzai) October 29, 2019
I’m personally struggling to comprehend why Gwede”s denial to the bribal allegation making head lines, were we really expecting him confess to what might jeopardize his bread ... Hope atleast investigations are conducted #GwedeMantashe— AndiswaJafta (@AndiswaJafta1) October 29, 2019
So minister of mineral resources and energy #GwedeMantashe has denied bribing Sunday World journalists. Sunday World are like sue us then... Who is dribbling who here? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/84D1uA23K6— Malusi Mnisi (@MalusiPMnisi) October 29, 2019
As for #GwedeMantashe being "a tiger in bed"...— Jacqui The Poet (@JacquiThePoet) October 29, 2019
Nagana fela
A whole tiger?! 🙈 pic.twitter.com/Lw4m6ggSQs
#GwedeMantashe— Godwin Ratikwane (@godwinratikwane) October 28, 2019
This is the tiger we're being told is a real tiger 🐅🐅😂😂😂🐯😂🐯🐯 pic.twitter.com/iPuazxMPXF