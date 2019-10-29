South Africa

Bribery, sex & Gwede: hilarious reactions as social media responds to R70k bribe denial

29 October 2019 - 12:01 By Cebelihle Bhengu
A newspaper editor says mining minister Gwede Mantashe admitted bribing two journalists to keep a sex scandal under covers - but now Mantashe's denying it.
A newspaper editor says mining minister Gwede Mantashe admitted bribing two journalists to keep a sex scandal under covers - but now Mantashe's denying it.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali © Sunday Times

Twitter is having a field day at the expense of mineral resources and energy minister  Gwede Mantashe, amid allegations of a sex scandal involving him.

Sunday World claimed Mantashe was considered a blesser and allegedly provided money to the woman with whom he was apparently involved.

The publication also claimed the minister bribed two of its journalists to make the story go away.

Mantashe has denied the report.

On Twitter, as details of Mantashe's personal life were laid open, many reacted to the allegations with giggles and disbelief.

Gwede Mantashe denies bribing journalists to ‘destroy story’

Minister of mineral resources and energy Gwede Mantashe on Tuesday denied bribing Sunday World journalists to destroy a story about his sex life.
Politics
6 hours ago

WATCH | Calls for investigation into Gwede Mantashe and alleged bribery

Politicians and the South African National Editor's Forum (Sanef) have weighed in on Gwede Mantashe bribery claims.
Politics
4 hours ago

WATCH | Did journalists accept money from Gwede Mantashe to 'destroy evidence of affair'?

Mineral and energy resources minister Gwede Mantashe allegedly told the Sunday World newspaper that he paid two journalists to “destroy evidence” ...
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Rise of the 'Zillenators': Helen Zille's 'allies' set to take top jobs at the DA News
  2. WATCH | Lonehill motorcyclist opens fire on suspected robber South Africa
  3. Pupil accused of painting 'satanic' artwork lets critics cast the first stone News
  4. Panyaza Lesufi again eats humble pie over 'old SA flag' accusation in Japan South Africa
  5. Drought drives farmers to commit suicide News

Latest Videos

Journalists being paid off? Everything you need to know about the Mantashe ...
Scorched earth: No end in sight for drought-stricken QwaQwa
X