Eastern Cape gogo given the run-around over water leak

Thousands of litres of clean water have been flowing for weeks through the yard of Magamase Sitoto and down her street in KwaNobuhle, Uitenhage.

Meanwhile in her home there is no tap water or water to flush her toilet. She says she has been sent from pillar to post trying to get the leak fixed.

“It started when a group of six municipal workers arrived in my house and dug a trench … I never had a water leak problem in my house for the past 24 years I lived in it,” said Sitoto.

“The workers said there was no water in the whole area, so the problem was the valve in my yard … Before the men left, I asked them, ‘Why are you leaving a trench oozing water in my yard?’ They said they would come back the following day and fix it, but they never did.”

Nomzimasi Jonas, her neighbour, said: “The leak in her house is attracting frogs, mosquitos, bugs and cows. We have to scold children who always play in the muddy water.”