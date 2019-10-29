'He isn't a rapist, he just made a mistake': Nicholas Ninow’s mother

The mother of child rapist Nicholas Ninow has broken her silence after her son's sentencing.

In an interview on SABC, Chantelle Ninow said her son made a mistake and was not a rapist.

Here is what she said in five quotes.

Pain

“I just want my family and my children to know that everything that has happened ... that has been negative and bad, the pain that I caused them. I just want them to know I never meant to hurt any of them.”

Mistake

“My oldest son [Nicholas Ninow] is not a rapist. He made a mistake. He just made a mistake.”

Sorry

“I am sorry to that little girl's parents and that little girl. I really am sorry. If it was my child I would be so angry. I know sorry doesn't cut it ... but there's nothing else I can say ... I am so sorry.”

Guilt

“I will always carry the guilt to think that my son is in jail. To think that that night I could have done something for him, but I didn’t.”

Children

“I would just like to urge all those young mommies, especially the young ones, that as they get older the gap does close and they are not your friends, they are still your children.”