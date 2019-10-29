Life sentence for Onke Mashinini, killer of Lee Mentoor, 3
Girlfriend's love for her child was motive for murder
The Johannesburg high court has sentenced the convicted murderer of three-year-old Liyaqat "Lee" Mentoor to life imprisonment.
Onke Mashinini was found guilty last month of premeditated murder and defeating the ends of justice in relation to the disappearance of the little boy. This is despite the boy's body not being found.
In his sentence on Tuesday, Judge Daniel Mogotsi said Mashinini showed no remorse for "the senseless killing of a vulnerable person he was supposed to take care of."
He also sentenced Mashinini to 15 years in jail for robbery and five years for defeating the ends of justice. The jail terms will run concurrently.
In March last year, Lee's mother Kaylah arrived at the Roodekrans home of her boyfriend of six months, Mashinini.
As she had done every day for a few weeks, she had walked for an hour to get home from her job as a shop assistant at a clothing retailer.
Lee had been sick the entire week – a change in the weather bringing on symptoms of his severe asthma. Worried that being at school might worsen his condition, Kaylah and Mashinini agreed that he would stay at home, and Mashinini would watch him.
At the time, Mashinini was a driver for an app-based taxi service, but told Kaylah the car he drove was in for a service.
According to her, it later turned out he had in fact been fired.
Shortly after arriving at Mashinini’s home, Kaylah realised something was amiss. She had asked Mashinini to drop Lee off at the boy’s grandmother’s home nearby at 5pm – as he was due to spend the weekend with her. But Lee was not there and, according to Mashinini, he had dropped the child off at 1pm already.
Kaylah now knows that this never happened – as her mother was not home at the time.
Her child was gone.
That same night, Mashinini was arrested and charged with negligence and kidnapping.
Later, after the police found blood in the home Kaylah and Lee had shared with Mashinini and his parents, a charge of murder was added.
DNA tests confirmed the blood belonged to Lee.
The motive for the murder, according to the prosecution, was that Mashinini saw the child as hindrance to his relationship with the mother. Mashinini had asked Kaylah to have a baby, but she said she could not have another baby at the time as Lee was still too young and needed her care.
Last week, Kaylah's hopes were dashed when her former boyfriend reneged on a meeting he had requested - at which she thought he would finally tell her where her son's remains could be found.
On Tuesday, Judge Mogotsi said Mashinini killed the child for his selfish reasons, because the mother slept with her child in the same bed.
"This was a challenge for sexual interaction between the accused and the mother of the child and the fact that the mother said she was not ready to have another child," Mogotsi said as he went through the evidence that was presented in court.
He said Mashinini appeared as an arrogant and short-tempered person when he took the stand during the trial.
Mogotsi said because of his conduct, a postmortem could not be performed to establish how the child was killed. He also denied the family the right to bury their loved one and to find closure.
- It is only the second time in South Africa that a suspect was charged for murder with no body being found – the first being that of police constable Francis Rasuge who went missing in 2004. William Nkuna was sentenced to life in prison for murder a year later, in November 2005 – and Rasuge’s remains were only discovered at Nkuna’s home in Pretoria in 2012.