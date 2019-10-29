Life sentence for Onke Mashinini, killer of Lee Mentoor, 3

The Johannesburg high court has sentenced the convicted murderer of three-year-old Liyaqat "Lee" Mentoor to life imprisonment.

Onke Mashinini was found guilty last month of premeditated murder and defeating the ends of justice in relation to the disappearance of the little boy. This is despite the boy's body not being found.

In his sentence on Tuesday, Judge Daniel Mogotsi said Mashinini showed no remorse for "the senseless killing of a vulnerable person he was supposed to take care of."

He also sentenced Mashinini to 15 years in jail for robbery and five years for defeating the ends of justice. The jail terms will run concurrently.

In March last year, Lee's mother Kaylah arrived at the Roodekrans home of her boyfriend of six months, Mashinini.

As she had done every day for a few weeks, she had walked for an hour to get home from her job as a shop assistant at a clothing retailer.

Lee had been sick the entire week – a change in the weather bringing on symptoms of his severe asthma. Worried that being at school might worsen his condition, Kaylah and Mashinini agreed that he would stay at home, and Mashinini would watch him.

At the time, Mashinini was a driver for an app-based taxi service, but told Kaylah the car he drove was in for a service.

According to her, it later turned out he had in fact been fired.