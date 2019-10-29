LISTEN | Too much social media can drive teens to 'compare and despair'

In light of the research, Fourways-based non-profit organisation Witkoppen Clinic has raised concerns about the affect of social media on mental health in South African teens.

Dr Tamsyn Nash, specialist medical officer at the clinic, says that seeing people constantly on holiday or buying expensive things can make young people feel like they are missing out while others are enjoying life.

She says these feelings can promote a "compare and despair" attitude, which leads teens to search for ways to make their lives more "insta-worthy".