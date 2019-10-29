South Africa

LISTEN | Too much social media can drive teens to 'compare and despair'

29 October 2019 - 10:59 By Paige Muller

Image: CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP

Adolescents who spend more than three hours a day on social media are more likely to develop mental health problems such as depression, anxiety, feelings of self-consciousness and low self-esteem, according to an American psychiatry journal.

LISTEN:

In light of the research, Fourways-based non-profit organisation Witkoppen Clinic has raised concerns about the affect of social media on mental health in South African teens.

Dr Tamsyn Nash, specialist medical officer at the clinic, says that seeing people constantly on holiday or buying expensive things can make young people feel like they are missing out while others are enjoying life.

She says these feelings can promote a "compare and despair" attitude, which leads teens to search for ways to make their lives more "insta-worthy".

Instagram bans filters that mimic plastic surgery procedures

In the age of social media, manipulating your selfie with the help of online filters has never been easier — be it adding a cute pair of cat ears, or ...
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Social media not happy with President Cyril Ramaphosa 'sleeping' at Russia-African summit

Social media is up in arms after a picture of President Cyril Ramaphosa "sleeping" at the Russia-Africa summit went viral
Politics
4 days ago

SA's Rugby World Cup referee Jaco Peyper in hot water after picture hits social media

In a twist of irony‚ the actions of South Africa’s top referee Jaco Peyper are now in the sharp focus of World Rugby after he posed for a picture in ...
Sport
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Rise of the 'Zillenators': Helen Zille's 'allies' set to take top jobs at the DA News
  2. WATCH | Lonehill motorcyclist opens fire on suspected robber South Africa
  3. Pupil accused of painting 'satanic' artwork lets critics cast the first stone News
  4. Panyaza Lesufi again eats humble pie over 'old SA flag' accusation in Japan South Africa
  5. Drought drives farmers to commit suicide News

Latest Videos

Journalists being paid off? Everything you need to know about the Mantashe ...
Scorched earth: No end in sight for drought-stricken QwaQwa
X