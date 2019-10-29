Miguel Louw's mom tells how she was attacked by his murder accused

Raylene Louw told the Durban high court on Tuesday that the man accused of her son Miguel's murder was in love with her and that she had rejected his advances.

The court also heard that days before the Sydenham schoolboy went missing, his mother had warned him and his sister to stay away from murder-accused Mohammed Vahed Ebrahim.

Louw continued her testimony where she testified that she had instructed Miguel and his sister to stay away from Ebrahim after they were involved in a heated exchange about his feelings for her.

Ebrahim is on trial for the kidnapping and murder of nine-year-old Miguel.

"I told them not to go near him and not to talk to him," said Louw.

She testified that on the Sunday before Miguel went missing she had been sitting in the kitchen with an ex-boyfriend when Ebrahim started attacking her.

"He started chasing me around the kitchen table and then he shouted again that he was 'going to show me'. My mom intervened and told him that he was being disrespectful," she said.

"He shouted out that I was making him a fool and that he loved me. I told him he was a fool and we were just friends," she added.

She became emotional when she told the court how she got her son ready for school on the morning of what would be the last day she saw him alive.

"I got up and made Miguel and his sister lunch. I got him dressed for school and kissed him and told him that I loved him."

Louw told the court that when she left the house that morning Ebrahim was in the garden working with bricks.

She had previously told the court the Ebrahim would do maintenance work around the house for her mother.

Miguel's decomposing body was discovered in a bushy area in Phoenix in September last year. The discovery was made less than 100m from Ebrahim’s family home.

Video footage from a motor spares shop near Miguel’s home showed him walking with Ebrahim on the day he went missing in July last year.