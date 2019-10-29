South Africa

POLL | Gwede Mantashe denies bribing journalists. Do you believe him?

29 October 2019 - 11:31 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Mining minister Gwede Mantashe has denied bribing journalists to 'kill' his sex story.
Image: MASI LOSI

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe has denied that he paid Sunday World journalists R70,000 to destroy evidence on a story about his sex life.

The department's chief of staff, Moferefere Lekorotsoana, said Mantashe would not bribe journalists as he respected the values and integrity of the media.

“Mr Mantashe, both in his personal capacity and that of being the executive authority, believes in upholding the integrity of the media and media freedom.”

