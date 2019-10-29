POLL | Gwede Mantashe denies bribing journalists. Do you believe him?

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe has denied that he paid Sunday World journalists R70,000 to destroy evidence on a story about his sex life.

The department's chief of staff, Moferefere Lekorotsoana, said Mantashe would not bribe journalists as he respected the values and integrity of the media.

“Mr Mantashe, both in his personal capacity and that of being the executive authority, believes in upholding the integrity of the media and media freedom.”