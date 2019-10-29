South Africa

Roll up, roll up! Toilet paper expected to be a top seller on Black Friday

29 October 2019 - 12:12 By Dave Chambers
Toilet paper was one of Pick n Pay's top sellers on Black Friday in 2018.
Toilet paper was one of Pick n Pay's top sellers on Black Friday in 2018.
Image: 123rf/Krisana Antharith

Black Friday is a month away and one of SA’s biggest retailers is gearing up for a run on ... toilet paper.

Revealing the items that sold well on Black Friday last year, Pick n Pay said “pantry items” flew out of its stores.

Marketing executive John Bradshaw said popular items included long-life milk, sugar, coffee, rice, washing powder and toilet paper.

Tennis biscuits were also a favourite. “Last year we sold enough Bakers Original tennis biscuits to make about 1,640,000 peppermint crisp tarts,” he said.

Bradshaw said planning for 2019’s Black Friday, on November 29, began immediately after last year’s frenzy.

“We need to gauge what deals customers loved and how we can improve them still further,” he said. “Customers have two priorities on Black Friday: they want to stock up on basic food items, but they also want to spoil themselves.”

Pick n Pay is planning to beef up staffing in its stores and bolster its online-shopping and technology systems.

READ MORE

Retailers feel consumers' pain

Many outlets will be hoping for a Black Friday bonanza
Business
1 week ago

Checkers introduces rewards programme 'Xtra savings' - here's how it works

Retailer, Checkers has introduced a rewards programme called Xtra savings, which is said to save its customers cash with each purchase.
News
1 week ago

Clunky websites erode e-sales

The study shows that almost half of consumers will buy more from a brand they have a good experience with, and if they don't, almost 40% will never ...
Business
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Rise of the 'Zillenators': Helen Zille's 'allies' set to take top jobs at the DA News
  2. WATCH | Lonehill motorcyclist opens fire on suspected robber South Africa
  3. Pupil accused of painting 'satanic' artwork lets critics cast the first stone News
  4. Panyaza Lesufi again eats humble pie over 'old SA flag' accusation in Japan South Africa
  5. Drought drives farmers to commit suicide News

Latest Videos

Journalists being paid off? Everything you need to know about the Mantashe ...
Scorched earth: No end in sight for drought-stricken QwaQwa
X