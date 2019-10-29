Suspended sentence for 'remorseful' former Durban cop bust for child porn

Some of them had sent him the 74 images that he downloaded between 2014 and 2018, thus committing the crime of “creating” child pornography.

He said it was possible that one of the people he had engaged with was British national Stephen Butler. According to UK media reports, Butler is a former taxi driver who according to police informants was posing as a young girl in order to get men to perform sex acts online. When police swooped on his home last year, they found “a stash of indecent images of children as young as eight or nine”.

Butler, like Bower, was said to be a first-time offender. He had been unemployed for four years and was depressed after the death of two of his friends.

He was given a non-custodial sentence.

It was Butler's arrest that led police to Bower, after they discovered the chats between the two.

According to a social worker's report submitted to the court, Bower’s friends and family described him as a humble and disciplined man.

He told the social worker that the web chats had started to consume him and were affecting his work and family, but it took years before he realised that he was “addicted”.

His attorney, Sunil Singh, said he had taken full responsibility for what he had done and had started going to therapy. He had also signed up for another three months with a “sobriety lifestyle” coach.

"He has not been online since his arrest," said Singh. "He realised that he needed to get back on the straight and narrow."

De Jager said child pornography was a universally condemned evil. She said while it was not uncommon for an accused person to plead guilty “if there are no other options”, she believed Bower had shown genuine remorse and had accepted his criminality.

She sentenced him to a five-year suspended sentence and three years of correctional supervision, during which he will be under house arrest, do community service and complete a programme for sexual offenders.

She also ordered that his name be listed on the national register of sex offenders.