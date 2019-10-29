Township crèches must now register, says government

"I think our problem especially with government … [is that it is] more concerned [with] implementing the laws [rather] than checking the reality of what is going on [with Early Childhood Development centres in township],” says Georginah Hloka, 29, the principal of an Early Childhood Development (ECD) centre in Tembisa.

Government has implemented new laws to formalise Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres in South Africa, under which all ECD facilities must be registered with the provincial government. Owners need to make sure the children are kept in safe, hygienic environments with access to clean food and water. Trained staff must tend to children with disabilities or chronic illnesses who need appropriate access and care at the centre.

Though formalising the sector is good for accountability and oversight, for many ECD centre owners and practitioners, the financial implications to becoming part of the government’s database of official centres are too great. But the tragic case of the nine-month-old baby who died last month at an ECD centre in Edleen, Kempton Park, shows these regulations are very necessary.

Thabiso Hlongwane, spokesperson for the office of the MEC of Gauteng’s department of social development, says the imposed regulation and registration is to help manage “non-compliance and mushrooming of unregistered ECDs” and to avoid “fatalities at partial-care facilities”.

He also adds that the “employment of unqualified ECD practitioners, the non-implementation of approved ECD programmes and the non-observation of safety and care of children” contributed to this situation.

Hloka is principal of New Hope, an ECD centre in Ehlanzeni, a suburb of Tembisa. It is run from a rented premises, for which she pays R3,500 a month. In 2015, the centre registered for business with the department of social development. At the time, Hloka was able to get nutritional assistance for her centre because of a letter which she received from a social worker after the centre had been inspected.