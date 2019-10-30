Anti-gang unit bust unearths eight guns at Port Elizabeth home

Police seized eight firearms and arrested a man during a raid at a house in Gelvandale, Port Elizabeth, on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said anti-gang unit members executed a search warrant at a house on 3rd Avenue in Hillside at around 10.30am.

"A total of eight firearms, a firearm barrel, two zip-guns, ammunition and firearm parts were seized. The firearms were pistols and revolvers. Three firearms were reported stolen in Algoa Park, Kuruman and Plettenberg Bay," said Kinana.

A 38-year-old male was detained on charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, as well as illegal firearm manufacturing. He is expected to appear in court soon.

Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga commended the team on the seizure and arrest.

"The combatting of serious and violent crimes in the northern areas of Port Elizabeth is dependent on the confiscation and seizure of illegal firearms. It is a serious concern when these firearms are in the hands of criminals who commit serious and violent crimes," said Ntshinga.