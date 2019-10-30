Boyfriend of teacher stabbed to death in Clanwilliam appears in court

April made a brief appearance and was charged with murder, theft of a motor vehicle and defeating the ends of justice.

Prosecutor Heini Schwartz said a sharp knife was used to repeatedly stab Plaatjies in the neck - to the extent that her head had been severed.

Netwerk24 reported that April was seen driving Plaatjies' car alone in the town centre on Saturday and Sunday. On Sunday he was pulled over for alleged drunk-driving.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the case was postponed to November 13 for a bail application.

Grief has poured out of the small Western Cape community since the news of the murder broke, with many describing Plaatjies as a teacher who inspired her students.

Sederberg Primary School, where she taught Afrikaans to grade 5 children, was not available for comment.

Charissa Matthyse, her friend from Swellendam, where she grew up, confirmed that April was known to Plaatjies.