Cape Town woman scammed of R844k by catfish she met on Tinder

A Cape Town woman was allegedly scammed of R844,000 by a person she believed to be the love of her life after meeting on the dating app Tinder, the Hawks said on Wednesday.

Two women and a man have since been arrested in connection with the scam, said Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase.

Gcobisa Sintu was arrested in Port Elizabeth and Tando Magwevana was arrested in East London on October 25 and 26 respectively. A third suspect, Luyanda Bacela, was arrested earlier this month in Cape Town. They have already appeared in court.

The three allegedly pocketed money from their 54-year-old victim during 2017 and 2018.

Nkwalase said the woman "was made to believe that she had met a successful businessman and developed a relationship".