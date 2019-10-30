South Africa

Elaine Zungu appointed new director of public prosecutions in KZN

30 October 2019 - 17:34 By Ernest Mabuza
Advocate Elaine Zungu is the new director of public prosecutions in KZN.
Image: 123RF/SEBNEM RAGIBOGLU

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday appointed advocate Elaine Zungu as the director of public prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal with effect from November 1.

Zungu has been acting in this position since May, when former director Moipone Noko left the post after 10 years.

The presidency said the appointment was made in terms of the National Prosecuting Authority Act, in consultation with the national director of public prosecutions and the minister of justice and correctional services.

"This appointment is made towards the fulfilment of the president’s commitment to strengthen the criminal justice system, as part of the national priority of the fight against crime and corruption," said the presidency in a statement.

Zungu has extensive legal, prosecutorial and managerial experience.

Ramaphosa said he was satisfied within the context of the National Prosecuting Authority Act that Zungu was a “fit and proper person, with due regard to her experience, conscientiousness and integrity, to be entrusted with the responsibilities of the office concerned”.

He wished Zungu well in her new role, adding that he expected her appointment to bring stability to the NPA and restore the confidence of citizens in the province in the fight against crime and corruption.

