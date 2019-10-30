Parents warned of looming deadline for grade 1 and 8 school placements

With only a day to go, there are about 77,000 parents who have neither declined nor accepted placement offers for their children in grades 1 and 8 at state schools in Gauteng for next year.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said this on Twitter on Wednesday, stating this meant they were at risk of forfeiting their children's placements for next year.

"We've summoned all our districts and school admissions staff members to head office so that they can resolve all outstanding placements.

"Today, we've released 60,000 new learner places through SMSes to parents whose statuses were 'pending' on our system. Please check the SMS or e-mail and log on to your online system and accept the offer urgently," he added.

Some parents immediately responded to the MEC, alerting him to the fact that they were waiting for contact from the department.

"Applied to 3 schools, no response. Checked on the website, it says 'application being reviewed'. What does that mean?," asked one.