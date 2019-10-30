South Africa

PE doctor accused of shooting wife in the face is denied bail

30 October 2019 - 14:38 By Kathryn Kimberley
Dr Mkhuseli Boto, accused of the attempted murder of his wife, has failed in his bid to get bail.
Dr Mkhuseli Boto, accused of the attempted murder of his wife, has failed in his bid to get bail.
Image: Supplied

Port Elizabeth doctor Mkhuseli Boto must remain in custody pending his trial for attempting to murder his estranged wife, a court ruled on Wednesday.

Boto, who allegedly shot his wife Tabita in the face at their Summerstrand home, stared solemnly at the floor as the Port Elizabeth magistrate's court found that the charges were so serious that it was not in the interest of justice to release him on bail, reported HeraldLIVE.

Magistrate Ramona van Vuuren agreed with the prosecution that should Boto be released from custody, he posed a threat to Tabita as well as to himself because of his depressive behaviour.

Van Vuuren found that Boto, 50, should receive the necessary treatment at the St Albans Prison hospital section.

The case was postponed to November 14 for further investigation.

It is alleged that Boto shot Tabita, also a general practitioner, at their Summerstrand family home in Port Elizabeth on August 31.

He then allegedly tried to commit suicide.

His three minor children were present at the time.

MORE

Former Port Elizabeth policeman found guilty of murdering wife

Former Motherwell police officer Mlungisi Tsitsi, along with five other men, was convicted in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday of the murder ...
News
4 weeks ago

Wife-killer George Barkhuizen given life in jail

Convicted wife-killer and fraudster George Barkhuizen has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his spouse, Odette.
News
1 month ago

Doctor shoots wife in the head, in front of their children

A doctor is in hospital after being shot in the head, allegedly by her estranged husband, who is also a doctor, in Summerstand, Port Elizabeth, over ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Lonehill motorcyclist opens fire on suspected robber South Africa
  2. Teacher who 'touched everyone's heart' murdered in Clanwilliam flat South Africa
  3. Panyaza Lesufi again eats humble pie over 'old SA flag' accusation in Japan South Africa
  4. Drought drives farmers to commit suicide News
  5. Cape restaurant moguls leave each other sliced and diced in court South Africa

Latest Videos

Five hot topics from Tito Mboweni's mid-term budget speech
Violent clash between police and foreign nationals in Cape Town
X