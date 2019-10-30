Prosecutor bust for soliciting R5,000 'bribe' to close 'drunk driver' docket

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) has arrested a prosecutor at the King William's Town magistrate's court for alleged corruption and extortion in the Eastern Cape.

The arrest on Tuesday followed a complaint that the prosecutor demanded R5,000 from a person arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol in January 2018.

Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi said the driver was phoned by the prosecutor five months after his arrest and told his blood test results indicated he was over the alcohol limit.

The accused, accompanied by his wife, met the prosecutor in his office where a demand for R5,000 was allegedly solicited to ensure the docket was closed.