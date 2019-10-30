South Africa

Second body found at East London beach after teenagers' deadly swim

30 October 2019 - 14:12 By IAVAN PIJOOS
A second body has been found at Nahoon Reef, East London, on Wednesday morning.
A second body has been found at Nahoon Reef, East London, on Wednesday morning.
Image: 123RF/benaung

A second body, suspected to be that of a teenager who drowned at an East London beach at the weekend, has been found, police said on Wednesday.

Three boys from the Middelburg Harmony Voice Choir went missing after going for a swim at Eastern Beach on Sunday.

"While they were swimming they got into difficulty as a result of a rip tide. A surfer noticed that they were in trouble and swam out on his board and managed to rescue one of the three males," said police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana.

"When he attempted to rescue the second male he disappeared under the water."

The teenager who was saved by the surfer was taken to hospital.

Kinana said one boy's body was recovered on Tuesday, and a second was found on Wednesday morning.

"I cannot confirm that it's the bodies of the boys who drowned. We are still waiting for the families to identify the bodies."

MORE

Seven-year-old KwaZulu-Natal boy drowns in public swimming pool

Paramedics battled in vain to save the life of a seven-year-old boy, who drowned in a public swimming pool in Tongaat,north of Durban,on Sunday.
News
2 days ago

Pupils drown during primary school beach outing

Two primary school children drowned at Eastern Beach in East London on Friday, police said.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Lonehill motorcyclist opens fire on suspected robber South Africa
  2. Teacher who 'touched everyone's heart' murdered in Clanwilliam flat South Africa
  3. Panyaza Lesufi again eats humble pie over 'old SA flag' accusation in Japan South Africa
  4. Drought drives farmers to commit suicide News
  5. Cape restaurant moguls leave each other sliced and diced in court South Africa

Latest Videos

Five hot topics from Tito Mboweni's mid-term budget speech
Violent clash between police and foreign nationals in Cape Town
X