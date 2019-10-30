WATCH | 'Incredible moment' as Antarctic penguin waddles up a Cape Point beach

The male bird is in excellent condition, according to Nicky Stander, rehabilitation manager at the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB).

She said it had been examined through a zoom lens by a vet and a government environmental official. “The bird has some old scars but nothing requiring our attention,” said Stander.

For now it will be left to its own devices on the beach. “We won’t move an animal if there’s no necessity,” she said.

Stander said the vet had seen signs of fish oil on the penguin, which meant it had been feeding.

The closest king penguin colony is on South Georgia, which is 4,784 km from Cape Town as the penguin swims. Stander said it was possible that it had swum all the way to Buffels Bay. “Alternatively, it could have been transported on a vessel and eventually dumped overboard. In such cases, the birds are normally fed by hand.”