Community helps police rearrest 3 prison escapees

31 October 2019 - 07:09 By IAVAN PIJOOS
The five awaiting-trial prisoners escaped from the Witpoort police holding cells on Monday.
With the help of community members, police rearrested three of the five prisoners who escaped from the Witpoort police holding cells in Limpopo this week.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the awaiting-trial prisoners escaped on Monday.

Two, who are facing charges including rape and burglary, were rearrested on Wednesday morning.

The third, Jappie Shiko, 29, who faces a charge of murder, was cornered in Villa Nora, outside Lephalale, and handed over to police.

They will now face additional charges of escaping from custody.

The others, Bongani Sibanda, 31, who is charged with business burglary, and Sipho Mpofu, 39, who faces a murder charge, are still at large.  

Anyone with information can contact Warrant Officer Ratlou Morudu on 082 468 8931 or the Crime Stop number 0860 010 111.

