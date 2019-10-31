South Africa

Cryptic post haunts family after bodybuilder bludgeoned to death

31 October 2019 - 07:00 By Graeme Hosken
Priscilla du Toit was murdered in her Fourways, Johannesburg home two weeks ago.
Priscilla du Toit was murdered in her Fourways, Johannesburg home two weeks ago.
Image: Facebook

As police scramble for clues to identify the killer of a renowned SA fitness guru and bodybuilder who was bludgeoned to death in her home in Fourways, Johannesburg, the images of her battered and broken body haunt her brother.

Given the extent of the gruesome injuries 42-year-old Priscilla du Toit sustained, mortuary officials would not allow her brother to physically identify her.

Most read

  1. Teacher who 'touched everyone's heart' murdered in Clanwilliam flat South Africa
  2. Cape restaurant moguls leave each other sliced and diced in court South Africa
  3. WATCH | Lonehill motorcyclist opens fire on suspected robber South Africa
  4. WATCH | Alleged house robber jumps from roof into dogs' lair in Gansbaai South Africa
  5. WATCH | Police battle refugees during eviction of protesters in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

Five hot topics from Tito Mboweni's mid-term budget speech
Violent clash between police and foreign nationals in Cape Town
X